Sri Lanka's ICT and BPM Export Revenue Falls 10.5% Despite Broader Services Sector Growth

A Concerning Dip in a Key Export Sector

Sri Lanka's Information and Communication Technology and Business Process Management sector has recorded a notable decline in export earnings, with revenue falling by 10.5 percent even as the country's broader services sector continues to show signs of recovery and growth.

ICT/BPM Sector Feels the Pressure

The ICT and BPM industry, long considered one of Sri Lanka's most promising foreign exchange earners and a pillar of the country's economic modernisation strategy, has not been immune to the pressures facing the global outsourcing market. The 10.5 percent contraction in export earnings represents a significant setback for a sector that policymakers and industry leaders have heavily promoted as central to the island nation's economic recovery.

The decline stands in stark contrast to the performance of the wider services sector, which has managed to register positive momentum during the same period, raising questions about the specific challenges confronting Sri Lanka's technology and outsourcing industry.

What Could Be Driving the Decline?

Several factors are likely contributing to the downturn in ICT and BPM export performance, including:

Reduced demand from key international client markets amid global economic uncertainty

Increased competition from rival outsourcing destinations offering lower operational costs

The lingering effects of Sri Lanka's economic crisis, which disrupted business continuity and investor confidence

Currency fluctuations and structural challenges within the local technology talent pipeline

A Sector With Much at Stake

Sri Lanka's ICT and BPM industry employs tens of thousands of professionals and has historically been viewed as a high-growth avenue capable of attracting foreign direct investment while generating well-paying employment for the country's educated youth. A sustained decline in export earnings could undermine years of investment in digital infrastructure, skills development programmes, and promotional efforts targeting global clients.

The contrast between the ICT/BPM sector's performance and the broader services sector's resilience suggests that targeted intervention may be necessary to restore competitiveness and rebuild international client confidence.

Industry and Government Response Awaited

Stakeholders within the industry, as well as economic analysts, will be watching closely to see whether Sri Lanka's export promotion authorities and the technology sector's representative bodies respond with concrete measures to reverse the trend. Restoring growth in ICT and BPM exports remains critical to the country's long-term ambition of building a knowledge-based economy capable of sustaining foreign exchange inflows well into the future.