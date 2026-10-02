Sri Lanka Police Warn: Assets of Court-Evading Suspects Face Seizure

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public notice reminding citizens that courts hold the legal authority to seize the property of individuals who deliberately evade judicial proceedings, in a move aimed at deterring those who attempt to escape the justice system.

Legal Powers Available to Courts

The police notice highlights that under existing Sri Lankan law, courts are empowered to take firm action against persons who abscond or otherwise avoid appearing before them when required. This includes the authority to attach and seize assets and property belonging to such individuals.

The reminder serves as a clear warning that fleeing from legal accountability does not shield a suspect from consequences — and that their financial holdings and possessions remain vulnerable to court-ordered action in their absence.

A Message to the Public

Authorities appear to be using the notice as both a deterrent and a public awareness measure, ensuring that ordinary citizens and those facing legal proceedings alike understand the full extent of powers available to the judiciary.

Courts can order the seizure of property belonging to individuals evading legal proceedings

Absconding from court appearances does not exempt a person from judicial consequences

Sri Lanka Police are urging full cooperation with court processes

The announcement underscores the Sri Lankan justice system's commitment to ensuring that no individual is able to evade accountability simply by making themselves unavailable to the courts. Members of the public with information regarding individuals evading court proceedings are encouraged to cooperate with the relevant authorities.