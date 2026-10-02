Cameraman Arrested Over Alleged Attack on Ranil's Security Officer Released on Police Bail

A cameraman employed by a private media organisation who was taken into custody in connection with an alleged assault on a security officer attached to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been released on police bail, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Released Pending Further Investigations

The suspect, identified as a cameraman working for a private television channel, was arrested following an incident in which a member of Wickremesinghe's personal security detail was allegedly assaulted. After being held in custody, the individual was subsequently granted police bail as investigations into the matter continue.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, and further legal proceedings are expected depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Security Personnel Safety

The incident has drawn attention to the safety of security personnel assigned to protect high-profile political figures in the country. Assaulting a security officer on duty is considered a serious offence under Sri Lankan law, and authorities are expected to pursue the case diligently.

No further details regarding the exact nature of the alleged altercation or the location where it took place have been officially disclosed at this stage. Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation progresses.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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