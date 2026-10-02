Indian High Commissioner Hails CWIT's Two Million Container Achievement as Symbol of Bilateral Partnership

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, has praised the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) as a landmark achievement in the deepening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, marking the terminal's milestone of handling two million containers.

A Landmark Moment for Regional Trade

High Commissioner Jha described the two million container milestone as a powerful reflection of the strong and growing ties between the two neighbouring nations. The achievement at CWIT underscores the strategic importance of Colombo Port as a regional maritime hub, and highlights how bilateral investment and collaboration can yield tangible economic results.

The Colombo West International Terminal has emerged as one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Sri Lanka's port sector in recent years, attracting considerable attention from regional stakeholders and the global shipping industry alike.

India-Sri Lanka Economic Ties in Focus

The milestone comes at a time when India and Sri Lanka are actively strengthening their economic and trade relationship across multiple sectors. CWIT, which involves Indian participation, has been positioned as a flagship example of how the two countries can work together for mutual benefit.

High Commissioner Jha's remarks serve as a reaffirmation of India's commitment to Sri Lanka's economic recovery and development, particularly in the area of port and maritime infrastructure, which remains central to the island nation's trade competitiveness.

Colombo Port's Growing Regional Significance

Sri Lanka's Colombo Port is widely regarded as one of the busiest and most strategically located transshipment hubs in South Asia. The continued growth of facilities such as CWIT is expected to further cement Colombo's position as a premier gateway for regional and international cargo movement.

Industry observers note that reaching the two million container mark is not merely a logistical achievement but also a signal to global shipping lines that Sri Lanka's port infrastructure is expanding its capacity and reliability at a critical juncture in the country's economic revival.

The development is likely to be welcomed by Sri Lankan authorities as further evidence that foreign investment partnerships, particularly with close regional allies such as India, continue to bear fruit for the country's long-term economic ambitions.