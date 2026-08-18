Two Saindamaruthu Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting Operation

Two police officers attached to the Saindamaruthu Police Station have been taken into custody following allegations of bribery, in a development that has raised fresh concerns about corruption within law enforcement ranks in Sri Lanka.

Officers Arrested in Anti-Corruption Operation

The arrested individuals have been identified as the acting Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Saindamaruthu Police Station and a police constable serving under the same station. Both officers were apprehended by anti-corruption officials in connection with an alleged bribe amounting to Rs. 20,000.

The arrests were carried out following what is understood to be a targeted operation by the relevant authorities, who had received information regarding the alleged corrupt conduct of the two officers.

Integrity of Law Enforcement Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again brought the issue of police corruption to the forefront of public discourse in Sri Lanka. Citizens and civil society groups have long called for stronger accountability mechanisms within the island's law enforcement agencies.

The acting OIC of Saindamaruthu Police Station was among those arrested

A police constable attached to the same station was also taken into custody

The alleged bribe in question amounted to Rs. 20,000

Allegations of bribery involving serving police officers undermine public trust in law enforcement and highlight the urgent need for systemic reform within the Sri Lankan police service.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway, and the two officers are expected to be produced before the relevant judicial authorities in due course. The outcome of the case is likely to be closely watched by both the public and police oversight bodies across the country.