Irrigation Department Sounds Alarm as Reservoir Levels Plunge to 37%, Urges Water Conservation

Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department has issued an urgent appeal to the public and all water users across the country to practise responsible water consumption, as levels in the nation's reservoirs have dropped sharply to just 37 percent of total capacity.

A Concerning Decline

The significant fall in water storage levels has prompted authorities to step in with a public warning, urging households, farmers, and industries alike to reduce unnecessary water usage before the situation deteriorates further. The Irrigation Department's appeal reflects growing concern over the country's water security, particularly as communities and agricultural sectors depend heavily on reservoir supplies for their daily needs.

Who Is Affected?

The warning is directed at a broad range of water users, including:

Domestic households relying on reservoir-fed water supply systems

Farmers dependent on irrigation for ongoing and upcoming cultivation seasons

Industrial users drawing from national water resources

A Call for Collective Responsibility

The Irrigation Department has called on all members of the public to use water sparingly and to avoid wasteful practices during this critical period.

Officials have emphasised that collective action is essential to managing the current shortfall effectively and ensuring that available water resources are distributed equitably across all sectors of society.

The public is encouraged to report any instances of water wastage and to adopt conservation measures at the household and community level until reservoir levels recover to a safe and sustainable capacity.

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