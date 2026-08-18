SLT Mobitel Posts Strong 55% Profit Surge in Second Quarter, Reaching Rs 3.53 Billion

Sri Lanka's state-owned telecommunications giant SLT Mobitel has recorded a significant jump in profitability, with net profit rising 55 percent year-on-year to reach Rs 3.53 billion during the April to June quarter, signalling a robust recovery and growing momentum in the country's telecoms sector.

A Milestone Quarter for Sri Lanka's Flagship Telco

The impressive earnings figure marks one of the stronger quarterly performances in recent memory for SLT Mobitel, which operates as the integrated entity formed by Sri Lanka Telecom and its mobile arm Mobitel. The results reflect both improved operational efficiency and a broader stabilisation of Sri Lanka's economic environment following the turbulence of recent years.

The 55 percent increase against the corresponding period of the previous year underscores how the company has capitalised on rising demand for digital connectivity, with households and businesses across the island continuing to deepen their reliance on broadband and mobile data services.

Key Factors Behind the Growth

Sustained growth in mobile and fixed broadband subscriber bases

Improved revenue collection amid easing macroeconomic pressures

Cost management initiatives contributing to stronger margins

Continued investment in network infrastructure and service quality

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

As a majority state-owned enterprise, SLT Mobitel's financial health carries broader implications for the government's balance sheet and its ongoing economic recovery programme. Stronger earnings from public enterprises are viewed positively by both local policymakers and international creditors monitoring Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation efforts.

The telecoms sector as a whole has remained one of the more resilient segments of the Sri Lankan economy, with digital adoption accelerating across urban and rural communities alike. SLT Mobitel, as the dominant fixed-line and a major mobile operator in the country, is well-positioned to benefit from this structural shift.

The 55 percent profit growth to Rs 3.53 billion in a single quarter reflects the company's strengthening fundamentals and the growing importance of telecommunications infrastructure to Sri Lanka's economic fabric.

Analysts are expected to watch closely whether SLT Mobitel can sustain this earnings trajectory in the second half of the year, particularly as competition in the mobile data segment intensifies and capital expenditure requirements for network upgrades continue to weigh on the sector.