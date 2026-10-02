Sri Lanka Collects Rs. 2.04 Trillion in Taxes, Hitting 85% of Annual Target by September

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant fiscal milestone, collecting Rs. 2.04 trillion in tax revenue by the end of September, reaching 85% of its total tax target set for 2026, according to the latest available figures.

Strong Revenue Performance Ahead of Schedule

The figures reflect a robust pace of tax collection, with the government making considerable headway well before the close of the financial year. Reaching 85% of the annual target within the first nine months of the year signals a stronger-than-expected revenue trajectory, which could provide the government with greater fiscal flexibility in the months ahead.

This performance comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery following one of the worst financial crises in its modern history. Sustaining strong tax revenues remains a cornerstone of the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and its ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Consistent revenue collection is widely regarded as essential to stabilising public finances, reducing the fiscal deficit, and maintaining the reform momentum that underpins Sri Lanka's IMF-supported programme. Analysts have noted that meeting or exceeding tax targets would strengthen the government's position during programme reviews and boost investor confidence.

With three months remaining in the year, authorities will be aiming to close the remaining 15% gap and potentially surpass the original target, a scenario that would mark a notable achievement for the island nation's revenue authorities.

The government has placed significant emphasis on broadening the tax base and improving compliance as part of its wider economic reform agenda, measures that appear to be yielding tangible results based on the latest collection data.