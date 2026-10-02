Agriculture Minister Lal Kantha Launches Sharp Attack on Two Private Media Outlets Over Alleged Statement Distortion

Agriculture Minister K. D. Lal Kantha has launched a fierce public attack against two private media institutions in Sri Lanka, accusing them of deliberately misrepresenting and distorting official government statements for their own purposes.

Minister Accuses Media of Deliberate Distortion

The minister made his remarks in strong terms, alleging that the two outlets in question have made it a habit to selectively twist statements made by government officials rather than reporting them accurately and in full context. Lal Kantha did not hold back in his criticism, suggesting that the distortions were not accidental but were part of a calculated editorial approach aimed at misleading the public.

The Agriculture Ministry has been at the centre of several key policy announcements in recent months, and Lal Kantha indicated that misreporting of such statements has caused unnecessary confusion among the Sri Lankan public regarding government policy.

A Broader Concern Over Media Accountability

The minister's outburst reflects growing tensions between members of the current administration and sections of the private media landscape in Sri Lanka. Government officials have increasingly voiced frustration over what they describe as biased or misleading coverage of their public communications.

While press freedom advocates continue to stress the importance of an independent media in a functioning democracy, ministers such as Lal Kantha argue that there is a critical distinction between independent journalism and the wilful distortion of facts.

The minister made clear that he views the conduct of the two named outlets as falling well outside the boundaries of responsible and ethical journalism.

No Legal Action Announced

As of the time of reporting, Minister Lal Kantha had not announced any formal legal steps or official complaints against the media institutions concerned. His remarks appeared primarily aimed at publicly calling out what he characterised as irresponsible reporting practices.

The identity of the two private media outlets referenced by the minister has drawn significant public attention, with the episode reigniting wider debate in Sri Lanka about the standards and accountability of both state and private media organisations in the country.

The government has yet to issue a formal ministerial statement elaborating further on the specific incidents that prompted Lal Kantha's criticism.

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