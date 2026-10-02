Top Buddhist Clergy Petition President Dissanayake for Release of Anojan Sivarasa

Two of Sri Lanka's most senior Buddhist religious orders have formally petitioned President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, calling for the release of Anojan Sivarasa, in a move that underscores growing religious and civil society pressure surrounding the case.

High-Level Religious Intervention

The Mahanayaka Theros of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya and the Amarapura Maha Nikaya — two of the most influential Buddhist institutions in the country — submitted memoranda directly to the President, urging his intervention in the matter. The move marks a significant step, as the Mahanayakas rarely involve themselves publicly in individual legal or political cases.

The submission of memoranda by such prominent religious figures is widely seen as a signal that concern over Sivarasa's detention has reached the highest levels of Sri Lanka's religious establishment.

Calls for Resolution

Religious leaders in Sri Lanka have historically played an influential role in shaping political decisions, and their collective appeal to the President is expected to draw considerable attention from both the government and the public. The memoranda reflect a broader sentiment among civic and religious communities that the case warrants urgent presidential attention.

The intervention adds to mounting calls from various quarters for a transparent and just resolution to the situation surrounding Anojan Sivarasa, whose detention has drawn scrutiny across ethnic and religious lines in the country.

It remains to be seen how the President's office will respond to the appeal from the Mahanayaka Theros, though the involvement of leadership from both the Ramanna and Amarapura Nikayas lends considerable moral and institutional weight to the petition.

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