Fugitive Suspect in Dikoya Elderly Couple Murders Recaptured in Jaffna

A prime suspect who had managed to flee while receiving hospital treatment following his arrest over the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Dikoya has been recaptured by authorities in Jaffna, police confirmed.

Background to the Case

The suspect had originally been taken into custody in connection with the killing of the elderly couple, who were found with their throats slit in what investigators described as a particularly violent attack carried out using a sharp weapon. The double murder sent shockwaves through the Dikoya community and drew widespread public concern.

Hospital Escape and Nationwide Hunt

Following his initial arrest, the suspect was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, during which he seized the opportunity to abscond. His escape prompted a manhunt spanning multiple provinces, with law enforcement agencies coordinating efforts to track down the fugitive before he could evade justice permanently.

Recaptured in the North

After an extensive search operation, authorities successfully located and re-arrested the suspect in Jaffna, in Sri Lanka's Northern Province — a considerable distance from the original crime scene in the hill country region. The recapture is expected to be a significant breakthrough in progressing the investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have indicated that the suspect will be produced before the relevant courts following procedural formalities. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence surrounding the circumstances of the double murder, and further arrests in connection with the case have not been ruled out.

The Dikoya killings remain a deeply troubling case for residents of the area, and authorities have assured the public that those responsible will be brought to justice through the full force of the law.