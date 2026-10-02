Children as Young as Eight Caught Up in Sri Lanka's Drug Net as Police Arrest Over 9,000

Shocking juvenile figures emerge from latest police crackdown data

Sri Lanka's police have revealed deeply troubling statistics from recent drug-related operations, disclosing that eleven children between the ages of eight and fourteen were among more than 9,000 individuals arrested in connection with drug cases.

The figures, released by police authorities, have sent shockwaves through communities and child welfare circles, raising urgent questions about how children of such a young age are becoming entangled in the country's drug trade.

Scale of the crackdown

The overall number of arrests — surpassing 9,000 — underscores the widespread reach of law enforcement efforts targeting drug-related activity across the island. However, it is the presence of minors within that figure that has drawn the most immediate concern from observers and officials alike.

The eleven children identified fall within the age bracket of eight to fourteen years, a demographic that child protection advocates argue should be the focus of intervention and rehabilitation rather than criminal proceedings.

Growing concern over youth vulnerability

Experts and child rights groups have long warned that economically vulnerable communities across Sri Lanka are at heightened risk of having their youngest members exploited by drug networks. Children in such environments can be recruited as couriers or lookouts, often without fully understanding the consequences of their involvement.

Eleven children aged between 8 and 14 were arrested in drug-related cases

Total arrests in drug cases exceeded 9,000

The data was disclosed by Sri Lanka Police

Calls for a broader response

The revelation is expected to intensify calls for a comprehensive national strategy that goes beyond law enforcement to address the root causes drawing children into drug-related activity. Social welfare programmes, community-level monitoring, and stronger school-based drug awareness initiatives have all been cited as necessary components of a sustainable solution.

Child protection advocates stress that while policing plays a critical role, the presence of primary school-aged children in arrest statistics signals a systemic failure that demands urgent attention from policymakers, educators, and families across Sri Lanka.

The fact that children as young as eight are appearing in drug arrest data is not merely a law enforcement issue — it is a profound social crisis that demands an immediate and coordinated national response.

Police have not yet provided a detailed breakdown of the specific circumstances surrounding the arrests of the juvenile suspects, including whether they were treated as offenders or as victims of exploitation under existing child protection legislation.