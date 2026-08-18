Sri Lanka Telecom Charts Bold Digital Future With Fibre, 5G and AI Expansion

SLT Doubles Down on Next-Generation Technology to Power Sri Lanka's Digital Economy

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) is intensifying its push to modernise the country's digital infrastructure, ramping up investments in fibre broadband, fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks, and artificial intelligence as part of a broader strategy to accelerate Sri Lanka's transition into a knowledge-based digital economy.

The state-backed telecommunications giant is positioning itself at the forefront of the island's digital transformation, with its multi-pronged technology drive aimed at bridging connectivity gaps, enhancing service quality, and laying the groundwork for future innovation across both the public and private sectors.

Fibre Rollout Gains Momentum

SLT has been aggressively expanding its fibre optic network across the country, targeting broader geographic coverage to bring high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses beyond the Western Province. The expansion is intended to provide reliable, high-bandwidth connections that can support the growing demands of remote work, digital commerce, and online education.

5G on the Horizon

Alongside fibre, SLT is advancing preparations for 5G deployment, which promises to deliver significantly faster speeds, lower latency, and the capacity to support a vast ecosystem of connected devices. The rollout is expected to open new possibilities for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and smart city development across Sri Lanka.

Artificial Intelligence as a Growth Driver

The company is also integrating artificial intelligence into its operations and service offerings, recognising AI as a critical enabler of efficiency and innovation. By embedding AI-driven solutions into its network management and customer services, SLT aims to improve user experience while also offering AI-based tools to enterprise customers.

Driving a Broader Economic Vision

SLT's renewed technology focus aligns with the Sri Lankan government's wider ambitions to build a resilient digital economy following the country's recent economic challenges. Reliable and advanced telecommunications infrastructure is widely regarded as a foundational pillar for attracting foreign investment, supporting start-up growth, and enabling e-government services.

Expanded fibre broadband coverage across multiple provinces

Accelerated groundwork for 5G network deployment

Integration of AI into network operations and enterprise services

Support for Sri Lanka's broader digital economy ambitions

As competition in the local telecommunications sector intensifies, SLT's strategic investment in cutting-edge technologies signals its intent to remain the dominant force in shaping how Sri Lankans connect, communicate, and conduct business in the years ahead.

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