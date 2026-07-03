Sri Lanka's Deputy Speaker and Rauf Hakeem Pay Final Respects at Khamenei Funeral Ceremony

Sri Lanka's Deputy Speaker Rizvi Sally and Opposition Member of Parliament Rauf Hakeem have attended the state funeral ceremony held for Iran's Supreme Leader, who was killed recently, marking a notable moment of diplomatic engagement by Sri Lankan political figures on the international stage.

Senior Sri Lankan Figures Represent the Nation

The attendance of Deputy Speaker Rizvi Sally and veteran Muslim Congress leader Rauf Hakeem at the solemn ceremony underscored Sri Lanka's longstanding ties with Iran, as well as the significance of the occasion for Muslim communities across the world, including in Sri Lanka.

The funeral drew dignitaries and representatives from numerous nations, reflecting the far-reaching global impact of the Supreme Leader's passing and the political weight carried by the event on the world stage.

A Moment of International Significance

The participation of Sri Lankan officials in such high-profile international ceremonies is consistent with the country's tradition of maintaining diplomatic relations across the broader Islamic world, a relationship that holds particular relevance given Sri Lanka's significant Muslim minority population.

Both Rizvi Sally, in his capacity as Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Rauf Hakeem, a seasoned parliamentarian and prominent figure within Sri Lanka's Muslim political leadership, were present to pay their respects at what was widely regarded as a historic and solemn occasion.

Further details regarding any formal diplomatic meetings held on the sidelines of the ceremony, or any official statements issued by the two legislators following their attendance, had not been made available at the time of this report.