Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Nearly One Million Contraband Capsules Off Kalpitiya Coast

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a massive haul of illegal pharmaceutical capsules off the coast of Kalpitiya, arresting one suspect in an operation that underscores the growing challenge of maritime drug smuggling in the island's northwestern waters.

Major Haul Intercepted at Sea

Naval personnel aboard SLNS Vijaya, operating under the Northwestern Naval Command, intercepted a dinghy in the seas off Ippantivu, Kalpitiya on 30 June. The vessel was found to be carrying a staggering 935,000 medicinal capsules, representing one of the more significant contraband pharmaceutical seizures recorded in recent times.

One suspect was taken into custody during the operation, along with the dinghy used to transport the illegal consignment.

Northwestern Waters Under Scrutiny

The Kalpitiya peninsula and its surrounding sea lanes have long been identified as a corridor of concern for law enforcement agencies, given their proximity to international shipping routes and the relative ease with which small vessels can navigate the area undetected.

The interception of nearly one million capsules in a single operation highlights the scale at which contraband pharmaceuticals are being moved through Sri Lankan waters, raising serious questions about organised smuggling networks operating in the region.

Navy Maintains Vigilance

Navy Headquarters confirmed the details of the operation, crediting the crew of SLNS Vijaya with successfully detecting and apprehending the suspect before the consignment could reach its intended destination.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific type of medicinal capsules seized or their estimated street value. The suspect is expected to be handed over to the relevant civilian authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Navy has in recent years intensified maritime patrols along Sri Lanka's coastline as part of broader efforts to combat smuggling of narcotics, pharmaceuticals, and other contraband goods.