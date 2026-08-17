Indian High Commissioner Meets Bahujana Balaya in Diplomatic Outreach

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, paid a courtesy visit to the Bahujana Balaya political party as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and Sri Lanka's political stakeholders.

High Commissioner Jha was accompanied by Dr. Rambabu C., who serves as Counsellor for Political Affairs and Head of the Political Section at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, during the talks.

The meeting is seen as part of India's continued effort to maintain open channels of communication with a broad spectrum of Sri Lankan political parties and civil society representatives.

Such diplomatic interactions are widely regarded as an important component of strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations, which share deep historical, cultural, and economic links.

India has in recent months intensified its diplomatic outreach across Sri Lanka's political landscape, reflecting New Delhi's keen interest in developments on the island as the country navigates its post-economic crisis recovery.

Further details of the discussions held between the Indian delegation and Bahujana Balaya leadership were not immediately made available to the public.