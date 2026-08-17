JVP's Handunneththi Pledges to Rebuild Sri Lanka Along the Lines of a Developed Nation

Senior politician and prominent member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Vijitha Herath Handunneththi, has made a bold pledge to transform Sri Lanka into a prosperous, well-governed nation comparable to Australia, drawing fresh attention to the ruling coalition's vision for the country's future.

An Ambitious Vision for Sri Lanka

Handunneththi made the ambitious declaration while addressing supporters, vowing that under the current administration's leadership, Sri Lanka would undergo a fundamental transformation in governance, living standards, and economic development. The remarks have sparked considerable public discussion about the feasibility and direction of such a goal.

The comparison to Australia — a nation widely regarded for its high quality of life, strong democratic institutions, transparent governance, and robust economy — signals the aspirations the JVP-led National People's Power government holds for the island nation.

Key Areas of Focus

While specific policy details were not elaborated upon in full, the pledge broadly encompassed several pillars that the government has been championing since coming to power:

Strengthening democratic institutions and rooting out corruption

Improving the overall standard of living for ordinary Sri Lankans

Building a transparent and accountable public service

Fostering sustainable economic growth and development

Public and Political Reaction

The statement has resonated with segments of the Sri Lankan public who have long yearned for meaningful reform following the country's devastating economic crisis of recent years. However, critics and opposition figures are likely to scrutinise such declarations closely, questioning whether the government's current trajectory matches the scale of ambition being expressed.

Sri Lanka's path toward becoming a developed, stable, and prosperous nation will require not only bold promises but sustained policy commitment, institutional reform, and broad public trust.

Handunneththi's comments reflect a growing confidence within the ruling coalition as it seeks to consolidate public support and present a clear long-term vision for the country's development — one that places Sri Lanka among the world's more advanced and equitable nations.

Whether such a transformation is achievable within a realistic timeframe remains a subject of vigorous debate, but the pledge underscores the government's determination to set high benchmarks for national progress.