Ministry of Defence Urges Urgent Action as 70% of Cyclone Ditwah Relief Funds Remain Unspent

Relief Disbursement Stalls as Affected Communities Wait for Aid

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence has issued urgent directives to District Secretaries across the country, calling on them to accelerate the disbursement of disaster relief funds allocated in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, after a startling revelation that approximately 70 percent of the total relief allocation remains unspent.

The directive comes amid growing concerns that vulnerable communities affected by the cyclone have yet to receive the financial assistance they are entitled to, despite funds having been set aside for that purpose.

Ministry Steps In to Break the Deadlock

Senior officials at the Ministry of Defence have expressed frustration over the pace at which district-level authorities have been processing and releasing funds to disaster-affected families. The Ministry's intervention signals a recognition that administrative delays are preventing timely aid from reaching those who need it most.

District Secretaries have been instructed to treat the release of remaining funds as a matter of urgency, with the Ministry emphasising that bureaucratic bottlenecks must not stand in the way of relief efforts.

Impact on Cyclone-Affected Families

Cyclone Ditwah caused significant destruction to homes, livelihoods and infrastructure in affected areas, leaving numerous families in a state of hardship. Relief funds were swiftly allocated following the disaster, raising expectations among survivors that assistance would follow promptly.

However, the disclosure that the bulk of those funds have not yet been disbursed has drawn sharp attention to the efficiency of the country's disaster relief distribution mechanisms.

Approximately 70 percent of total Cyclone Ditwah relief funds remain unspent

The Ministry of Defence has formally directed District Secretaries to expedite disbursements

Affected communities continue to await financial assistance despite prior fund allocation

Calls for Greater Accountability

The situation has reignited broader discussions about accountability and transparency in Sri Lanka's disaster relief framework. Observers have long pointed to gaps between the announcement of relief measures and their actual delivery on the ground, urging systemic reforms to ensure that aid reaches affected populations without unnecessary delay.

As the Ministry of Defence monitors the progress of disbursements, pressure is mounting on district administrations to demonstrate that they can efficiently manage and distribute relief resources in a manner befitting the urgency of the circumstances faced by cyclone survivors.