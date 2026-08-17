South Asian Economies Better Equipped to Weather New Oil Price Shock, Analysis Shows

Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Face Fresh Energy Cost Pressures

Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are once again confronting the threat of rising global oil prices, though analysts suggest the three nations are now in a considerably stronger position to absorb the impact compared to the turbulent economic crises that battered the region in recent years.

Stronger Buffers Offer Some Protection

A fresh analysis by financial intelligence firm Mettis Global indicates that while a new oil price shock poses real risks to these South Asian economies, improved foreign exchange reserves, better fiscal discipline, and stronger external account positions have collectively built a more resilient foundation across the region.

Sri Lanka, which suffered one of the most severe economic collapses in its modern history just a few years ago, has been working steadily to rebuild its macroeconomic buffers through an International Monetary Fund-backed reform programme. These efforts appear to have placed the island nation in a relatively more stable footing than during the 2022 crisis, when fuel shortages crippled daily life and industry across the country.

Global Oil Markets Remain Unpredictable

Volatility in international crude oil markets continues to pose a persistent challenge for oil-importing nations. Sri Lanka, which depends almost entirely on imported petroleum products to meet its energy needs, remains particularly vulnerable to any sustained upward movement in global oil prices.

Rising oil prices directly impact fuel costs, electricity generation, and transportation across the country.

Higher import bills can widen the trade deficit and place renewed pressure on the rupee.

Inflation in essential goods and services tends to follow fuel price increases with little delay.

Reform Progress Offers Cautious Optimism

Despite ongoing vulnerabilities, economic observers note that Sri Lanka's continued adherence to its IMF programme, along with gradual improvements in revenue collection and debt restructuring progress, provides a more credible buffer than was available at the height of the 2022 foreign exchange crisis.

The key difference this time is that these economies have had the opportunity to rebuild reserves and undertake structural adjustments, making them better prepared — though by no means immune — to external shocks of this nature.

Bangladesh faces its own set of challenges, including political transition pressures and foreign reserve concerns, while Pakistan continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery. All three nations will need to remain vigilant and maintain fiscal prudence if they are to successfully manage the pressures of another potential energy price surge on the global stage.

For Sri Lankan households and businesses, the situation serves as a reminder that while the worst of the economic crisis may have passed, the country's dependence on imported oil means that developments in global energy markets will continue to have a direct and immediate bearing on everyday life.