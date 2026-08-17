NSC Demands Urgent Probe After Female Officers Allegedly Barred from Kalmunai Hospital

The National Shoora Council (NSC) has urged the government to launch an immediate investigation into a troubling incident at the Kalmunai North Base Hospital, where a group of newly appointed female public officers were reportedly prevented from entering the facility to begin their official duties.

Formal Complaint Lodged with Prime Minister

The NSC communicated its concerns through a formal letter addressed to the Prime Minister, calling on the government to take swift action over the alleged obstruction. The council described the incident as a serious matter that warrants urgent attention, given that the affected individuals were duly appointed public servants attempting to report for work at a state institution.

Concerns Over Rights and Due Process

The alleged blocking of the female officers from assuming their posts has raised significant concerns regarding the rights of public servants and the proper functioning of state institutions in the Eastern Province. Critics argue that any deliberate obstruction of lawfully appointed officers represents a breach of established administrative procedure and cannot be left unaddressed.

The Kalmunai North Base Hospital serves as a critical healthcare facility for residents of the region, making the smooth and professional operation of its staff a matter of considerable public importance.

Call for Accountability

The NSC has stressed that those responsible for the alleged obstruction must be identified and held accountable through a transparent inquiry process. The council's intervention reflects broader anxieties about the treatment of newly recruited public officers, particularly women, in institutional settings across the country.

Authorities have yet to publicly respond to the NSC's letter, and it remains to be seen whether a formal investigation will be ordered in the coming days. The incident has drawn attention from civic groups and political observers who are closely monitoring developments at the Kalmunai hospital.