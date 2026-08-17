India Post 462 All Out to Put Sri Lanka Under Pressure in First Test

Sri Lanka face an enormous challenge in the opening Test match after India were dismissed for a commanding total of 462, leaving the hosts with a significant mountain to climb when they step up to bat.

India Build a Formidable Total

The third day of the first Test saw India's innings come to a close at 462 all out, a score that immediately placed Sri Lanka under considerable pressure. The total represents a stern examination of the Lankan batting lineup's resolve, technique and temperament against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

India's innings demonstrated the depth and quality of their batting order, as they methodically constructed a score that will demand a near-perfect response from Sri Lanka to avoid the prospect of following on or conceding a decisive first-innings lead.

Sri Lanka's Batting Challenge Ahead

With the third day's play having set the tone firmly in India's favour, Sri Lanka's batters now face the unenviable task of matching or at least getting close to India's total. A significant deficit at this stage of the match could prove fatal to Sri Lanka's chances of securing a competitive result in the series opener.

The Lankan camp will need their top-order batters to deliver a composed and disciplined innings, building partnerships and seeing off India's new-ball threat if they are to keep themselves in the contest.

Crucial Phase for the Home Side

For Sri Lanka, the remainder of the match represents a critical opportunity to demonstrate their resilience on home soil. The team's ability to respond positively to India's commanding total will be closely watched by cricket fans across the island.

With two full days of play still remaining, the match remains alive, but Sri Lanka will need to bat with both determination and skill to avoid falling behind in the series at the earliest opportunity.

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