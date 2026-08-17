Pillayan Faces High Court Murder Charges Over 2006 Killing of Eastern University Vice Chancellor

The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has filed formal indictments before the Polonnaruwa High Court against Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, in connection with the murder of Eastern University Vice Chancellor Professor M. Sivasubramaniam, who was killed in 2006.

Charges Linked to High-Profile Wartime Killing

The indictments mark a significant development in a case that has remained open for nearly two decades. Professor Sivasubramaniam was assassinated during a particularly turbulent period in Sri Lanka's eastern region, when armed group activity was at its height. His killing drew widespread condemnation from academic and civil society circles at the time.

Pillayan, a former commander of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), later entered mainstream politics and served as Chief Minister of the Eastern Province. He has faced legal scrutiny over several serious allegations in recent years, and this latest indictment adds a formal murder charge to his mounting legal troubles.

Long Road to Prosecution

The filing of indictments signals that the Attorney General's Department has determined there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal trial. The case will now be heard before the Polonnaruwa High Court, where Pillayan will be required to answer to the charges against him.

The development has been welcomed by those who have long called for accountability in cases involving political figures implicated in crimes committed during Sri Lanka's civil conflict era. Observers note that bringing such cases to trial is an important step in the country's broader pursuit of post-war justice.

Background on the Accused

Pillayan rose to prominence as a breakaway faction leader aligned with government forces during the final stages of the civil war in the east. Following the military defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in the Eastern Province, he transitioned into electoral politics, eventually leading the Eastern Provincial Council as Chief Minister.

He has previously been detained in connection with other investigations, including the assassination of MP Joseph Pararajasingham. His continued legal battles reflect the complex intersection of wartime conduct and postwar accountability that Sri Lanka continues to grapple with.

The Polonnaruwa High Court is expected to schedule further proceedings in the coming weeks as the case moves toward trial.