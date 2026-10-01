Sri Lanka to Cap Prices on 90% of Imported Medicines Within 12 Months, Says NMRA

Major Push to Make Medicines Affordable for Sri Lankans

Sri Lanka's National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has announced plans to introduce price controls on approximately 90 percent of all imported medicines within the next year, in a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on patients across the country.

What the Plan Involves

The NMRA stated that it intends to establish fixed ceiling prices for the vast majority of imported pharmaceutical products sold in Sri Lanka. The initiative is designed to bring greater transparency and affordability to the local medicines market, where costs have surged in recent years, partly due to foreign exchange shortages and economic instability.

Officials indicated that the pricing framework would be implemented in a phased manner, with the goal of covering nine out of every ten imported medicine categories before the end of the targeted 12-month period.

Why This Matters

Sri Lanka has long grappled with rising pharmaceutical costs, a challenge that became significantly worse during the country's economic crisis. Many households have struggled to afford essential medications, and shortages of imported drugs placed enormous strain on both the public health system and private consumers.

By capping prices on imported medicines, the NMRA aims to prevent pharmaceutical distributors and retailers from charging excessive rates, ensuring that life-saving drugs remain within reach for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Broader Health Sector Implications

Health sector observers have welcomed the announcement, noting that regulated pricing could also encourage more consistent supply chains by giving importers and distributors clearer commercial frameworks to operate within.

The NMRA's move is expected to complement existing government efforts to stabilise Sri Lanka's healthcare landscape following the economic turmoil of recent years. Authorities have not yet detailed the specific methodology that will be used to calculate the fixed price ceilings, but further announcements are anticipated as the programme advances.

Members of the public and healthcare professionals alike will be watching closely to see whether the initiative delivers meaningful relief at the pharmacy counter within the promised timeframe.