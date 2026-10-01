Sri Lanka's Proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill Draws Sharp Criticism Over Threats to Media Freedom and Digital Rights

Internet Media Action (IMA) has sounded a strong alarm over the government's proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill (PSTA), warning that the legislation poses serious risks to media freedom and digital rights in Sri Lanka.

IMA's Core Concerns

The digital rights organisation has come out firmly against the proposed bill, arguing that several of its provisions could be weaponised to suppress legitimate journalism, silence dissenting voices, and curtail the free flow of information online. IMA's criticism reflects growing unease among civil society groups and press freedom advocates about the direction of the country's counter-terrorism legislative agenda.

The organisation cautioned that broadly worded clauses within the PSTA could allow authorities to target journalists, bloggers, and online commentators under the guise of national security — a development that would represent a significant setback for press freedom in the country.

Digital Rights Under Threat

Beyond its implications for traditional media, IMA highlighted that the bill could have a chilling effect on digital expression more broadly. Ordinary citizens who engage in political commentary or share news content on social media platforms could potentially find themselves exposed to legal action under the proposed legislation's sweeping definitions.

IMA urged lawmakers to carefully reconsider the bill's language and scope, stressing that effective counter-terrorism measures must never come at the expense of fundamental democratic freedoms.

Calls for Legislative Reform

The organisation has called on the government to engage in transparent, inclusive consultations with media stakeholders, legal experts, and civil society before advancing the bill further. Among the specific demands raised were:

A thorough review and narrowing of provisions that could be used to criminalise journalistic activity

Explicit legal protections for digital expression and online journalism

Independent oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of any new anti-terrorism powers

Meaningful public consultation before the bill proceeds to Parliament

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has faced persistent scrutiny from international press freedom bodies over its treatment of journalists and its legal frameworks governing media. Critics argue that vaguely drafted security legislation has historically been misused to intimidate reporters and suppress coverage of sensitive political and social issues.

The PSTA is intended to replace existing counter-terrorism laws, but opponents fear that without significant amendments, it risks entrenching — or even worsening — existing threats to civil liberties. IMA's intervention underscores the urgency with which media and digital rights communities are approaching the bill's parliamentary journey.

As debate over the proposed legislation intensifies, pressure is mounting on the government to demonstrate that national security priorities can be balanced with its stated commitment to democratic governance and human rights.