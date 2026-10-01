Sri Lanka Army Joins Russia's 'Wolverine Path II' Military Exercise in 2026

A contingent from the Sri Lanka Army is currently participating in the multinational military exercise known as "Wolverine Path II - 2026," being held in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Strengthening Defence Ties

The participation of Sri Lankan troops in the Russian-hosted drill underscores the island nation's continued engagement in international military cooperation and its commitment to broadening defence partnerships beyond its immediate region.

Such exercises are designed to enhance interoperability between participating armed forces, allowing troops to exchange tactical knowledge, refine combat readiness, and build professional relationships with their counterparts from other nations.

Regional and Global Engagement

Sri Lanka has in recent years made a concerted effort to participate in multilateral military exercises hosted by a range of countries, reflecting the nation's broader foreign policy approach of maintaining balanced relations with major global powers.

The Sri Lanka Army's involvement in "Wolverine Path II - 2026" is consistent with this strategy, demonstrating the military's readiness to engage with partners across different geopolitical blocs.

Ministry of Defence Statement

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the Sri Lanka Army's participation in the exercise, highlighting the importance of such engagements in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing the professional capabilities of Sri Lankan troops.

Further details regarding the duration of the exercise, the size of the Sri Lankan contingent, and the specific training activities involved have not yet been made public by the Ministry of Defence.

The Sri Lanka Army continues to represent the nation at various international military platforms, reinforcing its reputation as a professional and capable armed force on the global stage.

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