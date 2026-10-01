Johnston Fernando Accuses Government of Weaponising State Officials Against Political Rivals

Former Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Head of Operations Johnston Fernando has levelled serious accusations against the current government, alleging that certain state officials are being used to fabricate cases against political opponents.

Allegations of Political Targeting

Fernando, a senior figure within the SLPP, claimed that the move represents a deliberate attempt by those in power to suppress and intimidate members of the opposition through the manipulation of state machinery. He suggested that the targeting of political rivals through manufactured allegations is a threat to democratic norms in Sri Lanka.

The former minister did not hold back in his criticism, asserting that such conduct undermines the independence of state institutions and erodes public trust in the country's legal and administrative frameworks.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Fernando's remarks have added fresh tension to an already charged political climate in Sri Lanka, where relations between the ruling administration and opposition parties have been increasingly strained. The SLPP, which previously held governmental power, has found itself navigating its role as a significant opposition force.

Fernando stressed that using state officials as instruments of political persecution is unacceptable and called on relevant authorities to act with impartiality and professionalism.

The accusations come at a time when political observers have noted a broader pattern of friction between the government and opposition figures across the country. Critics have urged transparency and accountability from all sides to safeguard Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

No official response from the government had been issued at the time of reporting.