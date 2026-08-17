Four Monaragala Police Officers Nabbed in Rs. 500,000 Bribery Scandal

Four police officers assigned to the Monaragala Divisional Crime Investigation Unit have been taken into custody following allegations that they accepted a bribe amounting to Rs. 500,000, authorities confirmed.

Officers Arrested on Corruption Charges

The arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing effort to root out corruption within Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies. The four officers, all attached to the Monaragala division, are accused of soliciting and receiving the substantial sum as a bribe, a serious breach of public trust and professional duty.

Anti-corruption authorities moved swiftly to detain the officers following the emergence of the allegations, signalling a firm stance against misconduct within the police service.

A Blow to Public Confidence

The incident has raised fresh concerns among residents and civil society groups regarding integrity within local law enforcement, particularly within units tasked with investigating criminal activity. The Divisional Crime Investigation Unit is expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct, making the alleged behaviour of these officers especially troubling.

Allegations of bribery involving officers from a crime investigation unit strike at the very heart of public confidence in the justice system.

The arrested officers are expected to be produced before the relevant judicial authorities as investigations into the matter continue. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribery are anticipated to emerge as the case progresses.

Sri Lanka's law enforcement oversight bodies have been urged by civil groups to ensure full transparency throughout the investigation and to take decisive action should the charges be substantiated.