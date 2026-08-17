Four Private Bank Managers Taken Into Custody Amid Billion-Dollar Transfer Investigation

FCID Swoops on Senior Banking Officials

Four managers from four separate private banks have been arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) as part of an ongoing investigation into a probe linked to a suspected USD 1 billion transfer, authorities confirmed.

High-Stakes Financial Probe Widens

The arrests mark a significant escalation in what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile financial crimes investigations in recent Sri Lankan banking history. The FCID, which specialises in uncovering complex financial fraud and economic offences, moved swiftly to detain the four individuals as investigators work to unravel the details surrounding the massive alleged transfer.

Each of the four suspects holds a managerial position at a different private banking institution, raising serious concerns about the potential breadth of the alleged financial misconduct across multiple organisations within the country's banking sector.

Investigation Ongoing

While authorities have not yet publicly disclosed the full details of the alleged scheme, the scale of the suspected transaction — amounting to one billion US dollars — has drawn considerable attention from financial regulators and law enforcement alike.

The FCID is expected to continue questioning the arrested individuals as the investigation progresses. Further arrests have not been ruled out as officials examine the full scope of the alleged financial activity.

Sri Lankan banking regulators and relevant financial oversight bodies are understood to be monitoring developments closely, as the case has the potential to send significant ripples through the country's private banking sector.

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