Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings Inks BOI Deal to Build Jaffna's Tallest Structure

Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. has entered into a formal agreement with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), marking a landmark step in the development of what is set to become the tallest building in Jaffna.

A Historic Investment for the North

The signing of the BOI agreement signals a significant milestone for the Northern Province, as the ambitious project is poised to transform the skyline of Jaffna and inject fresh economic momentum into a region that has steadily been rebuilding in the post-war era.

The development, spearheaded by Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings, represents one of the most notable private sector investments the peninsula has seen in recent years, reflecting growing investor confidence in the North's long-term potential.

What the Project Means for Jaffna

The proposed structure, once completed, will stand as the tallest building in Jaffna, a distinction that underscores the scale and ambition of the undertaking. The project is expected to bring with it a range of economic benefits, including employment opportunities for local residents and a boost to ancillary industries in the region.

Formal BOI agreement signed between Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka

The development will be the tallest building in Jaffna upon completion

The project is anticipated to stimulate economic activity across the Northern Province

BOI's Role in Driving Northern Development

The Board of Investment has been instrumental in facilitating large-scale private investments across Sri Lanka, and this latest agreement reinforces the institution's commitment to encouraging development beyond the Western Province. By formalising the partnership with Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings, the BOI has provided the regulatory and administrative framework necessary to move the project forward.

The agreement is widely viewed as a vote of confidence in Jaffna's growing status as a destination for serious commercial and infrastructural investment.

As Sri Lanka continues to pursue economic recovery and regional development, projects of this nature in historically underserved areas such as the Northern Province are seen as crucial drivers of balanced national growth. All eyes will now be on Tilko Blue Ocean Holdings as it moves from the planning table to the construction site in the months ahead.

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