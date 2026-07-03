Sri Lanka Launches Local Production of Life-Saving Cancer Diagnostic Drug

Landmark Step Forward in Sri Lanka's Healthcare Sector

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step in strengthening its cancer care capabilities by commencing the local production of Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), a vital radiopharmaceutical used in Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scanning procedures.

What Is FDG and Why Does It Matter?

FDG is a radioactive glucose compound that plays an indispensable role in modern cancer diagnosis. When administered to a patient, it is absorbed by metabolically active cells — including cancer cells — allowing PET-CT scanners to produce highly detailed images that help physicians detect, stage, and monitor cancerous growths with far greater precision than conventional imaging methods.

Previously, Sri Lanka was dependent on importing this time-sensitive drug, which has an extremely short radioactive half-life, making logistics and availability a persistent challenge for healthcare providers across the island.

A Boost for Local Cancer Diagnosis

The move to produce FDG domestically is expected to significantly improve access to advanced cancer diagnostic services for Sri Lankan patients, reducing both cost burdens and the logistical difficulties associated with importing a substance that degrades rapidly after production.

Local production reduces dependency on foreign suppliers for a critical medical compound.

Patients across Sri Lanka may benefit from more timely access to PET-CT diagnostic services.

The initiative supports the broader national effort to modernise and strengthen the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Health System

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality in Sri Lanka, and early, accurate diagnosis is widely recognised as a cornerstone of effective treatment outcomes. The introduction of locally manufactured FDG is therefore viewed by health authorities as a transformative development — one that could meaningfully expand the reach of cutting-edge diagnostic technology to a greater number of patients in both state and private healthcare settings.

The commencement of local FDG production marks a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka's journey toward greater self-sufficiency in advanced medical care and cancer diagnostics.

Health sector observers have welcomed the development as a timely and forward-looking initiative, noting that it aligns with ongoing efforts to reduce the country's reliance on imported pharmaceuticals while elevating the standard of patient care available domestically.

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