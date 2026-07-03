Sri Lanka Customs Surges Past Revenue Targets, Exceeding Goals by Nearly 30% in First Half of 2025

Sri Lanka Customs has delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, with revenues surpassing targets by significant margins, offering a welcome boost to the country's ongoing economic recovery efforts.

June Collections Clear Target by 22%

The department recorded revenue in June that exceeded its monthly target by 22%, capping off an already impressive six-month run. The strong showing in June contributed to a cumulative first-half surplus that beat the overall H1 target by 29.5%.

Over 62% of Annual Target Achieved in Six Months

Perhaps most notably, Sri Lanka Customs has already collected more than 62% of its full-year revenue target within just the first six months of 2025. The milestone signals a pace of collection well ahead of schedule and reflects improving trade volumes and strengthened enforcement measures at the island's ports of entry.

A Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Fiscal Outlook

The outperformance by Customs comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, which has been working to stabilise its public finances following the severe economic crisis of recent years. Robust customs revenue contributes directly to government coffers, helping to meet debt obligations and fund essential public services.

Analysts are likely to view the figures as an encouraging indicator that import activity is recovering and that revenue administration is becoming more effective. Sustained performance at this level through the second half of the year could see the department comfortably surpass its annual revenue goal well before December.

Sri Lanka Customs plays a pivotal role in the country's tax revenue architecture, and its consistent overperformance in recent months will be closely watched by both policymakers and international creditors monitoring Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation progress.

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