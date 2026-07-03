Sri Lanka Customs Smashes Revenue Targets with Stellar First Half Performance

Customs Collections Surge Well Ahead of Forecasts

Sri Lanka Customs has delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, with revenue collections significantly outpacing official targets, signalling growing momentum in the country's trade and fiscal recovery.

In June alone, Customs revenue exceeded its monthly target by 22 percent, capping off an impressive six-month stretch that saw first-half collections surpass targets by 29.5 percent overall. The figures point to a sustained upswing in import activity and improved enforcement and collection efficiency at ports of entry across the island.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Fiscal Recovery

The strong Customs performance comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path out of the economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years. Robust revenue collection is critical to the government's efforts to meet fiscal consolidation targets agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund as part of its ongoing debt restructuring and recovery programme.

Customs revenue forms a significant portion of the government's total tax intake, and consistent overperformance against targets provides additional fiscal space to manage public expenditure and debt obligations.

What Is Driving the Gains?

A gradual recovery in import volumes as consumer and business confidence improves

Tighter enforcement measures and reduced revenue leakage at border entry points

Exchange rate dynamics influencing the rupee value of dutiable imports

Increased vigilance against under-invoicing and smuggling

Looking Ahead

Analysts and government officials will be watching closely to see whether this trend can be sustained through the second half of the year. Maintaining such momentum would provide a meaningful buffer for the Treasury and strengthen Sri Lanka's credibility with international creditors and development partners.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, a healthier revenue base holds the promise of greater public investment and a more stable economic environment in the months ahead.

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