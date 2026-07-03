Sri Lanka Announces Revised Bus Fares: Complete Breakdown of New Charges

New Bus Fares Come Into Effect Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan commuters are set to feel the impact of a newly announced bus fare revision, as authorities have released the full schedule of updated charges applicable across the island's public and private bus networks.

What Passengers Need to Know

The revised fare structure reflects adjustments made by the relevant transport authorities, with the new rates now officially published for public reference. Passengers travelling on both short and long-distance routes will be subject to the updated charges, which vary depending on the distance covered.

The move comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic pressures that have affected the cost of operating public transport, including fuel and maintenance expenses that operators say have made the previous fare structure unsustainable.

Impact on Daily Commuters

For millions of Sri Lankans who depend on buses as their primary mode of transport, the fare hike represents an added burden on household budgets that are already stretched following the country's prolonged economic crisis. Commuters travelling daily between towns and cities are expected to experience a noticeable increase in their monthly transport expenditure.

Advocacy groups and passenger welfare organisations are likely to call on the government to ensure that any fare increases are accompanied by improvements in service quality, punctuality, and passenger safety standards.

Official Fare Schedule Released

The complete list of new fares has been made available through official channels, allowing passengers to familiarise themselves with the revised charges before boarding. Commuters are advised to check the applicable fare for their specific route to avoid disputes during travel.

Transport officials have urged bus operators to strictly adhere to the published fare schedule and warned that overcharging passengers would attract regulatory action.

Further updates on the implementation of the new fare structure and any responses from transport unions or passenger groups are expected in the coming days.

Related Video