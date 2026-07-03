Spain Cruise Into World Cup Last 16 With Commanding 3-0 Victory Over Austria

European champions Spain delivered a masterclass in clinical football on Thursday, brushing aside Austria with a convincing 3-0 victory to advance into the FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Oyarzabal Steals the Show

Mikel Oyarzabal was the standout performer of the match, netting a brace to lead Spain's dominant display. Defender Pedro Porro added to the tally with a well-taken header, putting the result beyond any doubt and sending the Spanish side through to the knockout stages in commanding fashion.

Spain in Total Control

The European champions were largely in complete control throughout the contest, dictating the tempo through their trademark possession-based style of play. Spain repeatedly carved open the Austrian defence with sharp, incisive passing, leaving their opponents with little opportunity to mount any meaningful challenge.

Austria, by contrast, struggled to cope with the relentless pressure applied by the Spanish side and were unable to find a way back into the game at any stage, ultimately suffering a heavy defeat that ended their World Cup campaign.

Looking Ahead

The result firmly cements Spain's status as one of the tournament's frontrunners as they prepare to face their next opponent in the last 16. With their attacking cohesion and defensive solidity on full display, Spain will be a daunting prospect for any side remaining in the competition.

Football fans in Sri Lanka and around the world will be watching closely as the reigning European champions look to add a FIFA World Cup title to their impressive collection of honours.

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