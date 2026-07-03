SLMC's Hizbullah Calls for Impartial Easter Sunday Probe, Warns Against Obstruction of Justice

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Vice President and Member of Parliament Dr. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has raised serious concerns over what he describes as deliberate efforts to obstruct ongoing investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks, calling for a fully impartial and transparent probe into the devastating bombings.

Demands for Accountability

The senior SLMC lawmaker alleged that certain parties are actively attempting to hinder the investigative process surrounding the April 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured across multiple churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Hizbullah stressed that justice for the victims and their families demands that no individual or group be permitted to interfere with or undermine the investigations, regardless of their political affiliations or standing.

A Long-Awaited Justice

The Easter Sunday bombings remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Families of the victims have long campaigned for a credible and independent investigation that holds all responsible parties accountable, including those who may have had prior intelligence of the attacks yet failed to act.

Dr. Hizbullah's remarks echo growing public frustration over the slow pace of justice, with many Sri Lankans — across all communities — demanding that the full truth behind the coordinated suicide bombings be brought to light without political interference.

Call for Impartiality

The MP urged the relevant authorities to conduct the investigation free from external pressure, emphasising that any attempt to shield suspects or suppress evidence would be a grave injustice to those who lost their lives and loved ones on that fateful Easter morning.

Dr. Hizbullah's statement reflects the broader sentiment among many lawmakers and civil society groups who continue to monitor the progress of the Easter Sunday investigations closely, insisting that accountability must not be compromised for political convenience.