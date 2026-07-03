Litro Gas Slashes Domestic LP Gas Prices With Immediate Effect

Price Reduction Takes Effect From Midnight

Litro Gas Lanka has announced a reduction in the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders, with the revised rates coming into force from midnight on the day of the announcement.

The state-owned gas supplier's decision to lower cylinder prices is expected to bring some relief to households across Sri Lanka that rely on LP gas for their daily cooking needs.

The new pricing structure applies to the range of domestic cylinder sizes currently available through Litro Gas's distribution network island-wide.

What This Means for Consumers

LP gas remains one of the most widely used cooking fuels among Sri Lankan households, making any movement in its price a matter of significant public interest. The latest reduction follows a period of considerable pressure on household budgets driven by the country's ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

Consumers are advised to check with their nearest Litro Gas dealer or authorised retailer to confirm the updated prices applicable to their preferred cylinder size.

Litro Gas holds a dominant share of the domestic LP gas market in Sri Lanka and its pricing decisions frequently set the tone for the broader gas retail sector, including competitor suppliers.

Further Details Awaited

Full details of the revised price breakdown across all cylinder categories are expected to be communicated through official Litro Gas channels in the coming hours. Consumers and retailers are encouraged to refer to those official announcements to ensure accuracy at the point of sale.

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