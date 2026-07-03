Labour Deputy Minister Orders Full Probe into Ceylon Newspapers Amid Worker Complaints

Deputy Minister Steps In as Complaints Mount Against Media Employer

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe has directed the Commissioner General of Labour to launch a comprehensive investigation into Ceylon Newspapers, following a series of complaints lodged against the media organisation.

The instruction signals growing concern at the ministerial level over the nature of the grievances raised, prompting officials to take formal action rather than allow the matter to be resolved informally.

Investigation Ordered Through Official Channels

By directing the Commissioner General of Labour — the country's top labour administration official — the Deputy Minister has ensured that the probe will be conducted through the proper statutory framework governing employment and workplace relations in Sri Lanka.

The Commissioner General's office holds the authority to summon parties, examine employment records, and recommend corrective measures where violations of labour law are identified.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Media Sector

Ceylon Newspapers is a prominent name within Sri Lanka's print and digital media landscape. Any findings arising from a formal Labour Ministry investigation could have wider implications for employment practices across the local media industry.

Workers and industry observers will be watching closely as the investigation gets underway, with many hoping the process will bring transparency and accountability to the complaints that prompted the ministerial directive.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the complaints and the expected timeline of the investigation are yet to be officially disclosed by the Ministry of Labour.