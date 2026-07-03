IMF Warns Sri Lanka to Stay the Course on Economic Reforms as Programme Approaches Final Stage

Sri Lanka is facing renewed pressure from the International Monetary Fund to maintain its commitment to economic reforms as the country's IMF-backed recovery programme draws closer to its conclusion, with officials cautioning that any deviation from the agreed path could jeopardise the gains made since the island nation's devastating financial crisis.

Staying the Course

The IMF has urged Sri Lankan authorities to hold firm on the structural reforms that have underpinned the country's gradual economic stabilisation, warning that the progress achieved over the course of the programme must not be taken for granted. The appeal comes at a critical juncture, as Sri Lanka approaches the final stages of its extended arrangement with the global lender.

The fund emphasised that sustained fiscal discipline, continued improvements to revenue collection, and transparency in public financial management remain essential priorities if Sri Lanka is to secure a stable economic footing once the formal programme period concludes.

What Is at Stake

Sri Lanka entered into its IMF programme following the unprecedented economic collapse of 2022, which saw the country run out of foreign exchange reserves, trigger widespread shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, and ultimately default on its external debt. The programme has since served as both a financial lifeline and a framework for wide-ranging economic restructuring.

Key reforms undertaken during this period have included measures to broaden the tax base, strengthen the independence of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, restructure state-owned enterprises, and renegotiate terms with bilateral and commercial creditors.

The IMF has consistently stressed that the reforms must be institutionalised rather than treated as temporary measures tied solely to the duration of the programme.

Risks Ahead

Analysts have pointed to several potential vulnerabilities that could test Sri Lanka's resolve in the months ahead, including:

Political pressures that may push for relaxation of austerity-linked policies

Rising global commodity prices that could strain the import bill

The pace of debt restructuring with remaining creditor groups

The need to rebuild foreign reserves to more comfortable levels

A Defining Moment for Recovery

For ordinary Sri Lankans, who endured prolonged hardships during the height of the crisis, the stakes of this transitional period could not be higher. Economists note that a successful exit from the IMF programme, accompanied by a credible commitment to continued reform, would send a strong signal to international investors and development partners about the country's long-term economic trajectory.

The government now faces the dual challenge of sustaining reform momentum while managing public expectations in a politically sensitive environment, with the IMF's latest appeal serving as a timely reminder that the road to full recovery remains a work in progress.

Related Video