Former Petroleum Minister Claims Fuel Prices Could Be Slashed by Over Rs. 100 Per Litre

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader and former Petroleum Minister Udaya Gammanpila has asserted that the government has the capacity to significantly reduce fuel prices for Sri Lankan consumers, sparking fresh debate over the country's fuel pricing policy.

Speaking publicly on Wednesday, Gammanpila claimed that the retail price of Octane 92 petrol could be brought down by as much as Rs. 141 per litre, while the price of auto diesel could be reduced by Rs. 126 per litre — reductions that, if realised, would offer considerable relief to motorists and businesses across the island.

A Call for Immediate Price Relief

The former Energy Minister, who has been a vocal critic of current fuel pricing mechanisms, indicated that a reduction of Rs. 20 per litre in fuel prices was among the measures he believes should be implemented without delay. He argued that ordinary Sri Lankans continue to bear an unfair burden at the pump despite shifts in global oil market conditions.

Gammanpila's remarks come at a time when fuel costs remain a pressing concern for households and industries alike, with transportation and logistics expenses continuing to drive up the cost of living across the country.

Pressure Mounts on Authorities

The PHU leader's statements are likely to intensify political pressure on the government to review its fuel pricing formula and pass on any available savings to consumers. Sri Lanka's fuel prices are subject to periodic revision based on global crude oil prices and local tax structures, but critics have long argued that reductions are not passed on to the public as swiftly as increases are applied.

No immediate response was forthcoming from the relevant government ministries regarding Gammanpila's specific claims on the extent to which prices could be reduced.