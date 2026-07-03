Former Navy Commander Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda Released on Bail Following Arrest

Former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has been granted bail following his arrest earlier on Friday by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

Karannagoda, one of Sri Lanka's most senior former military officers, was taken into custody by the anti-corruption body in connection with an ongoing investigation. The arrest drew significant public attention given his prominent role in the country's armed forces and his widely recognised contribution to the conclusion of the civil war.

Arrest by Anti-Corruption Commission

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, which operates as Sri Lanka's primary anti-graft body, carried out the arrest as part of its investigative mandate. Officials confirmed that Karannagoda was detained earlier in the day before subsequently being produced before the relevant judicial authorities.

Following due legal process, the former Navy Commander was granted bail, allowing him to be released from custody while the investigation continues.

A High-Profile Figure in Sri Lankan Military History

Admiral Karannagoda served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy during a critical period in the country's history and has long been regarded as a pivotal figure in the military campaign that brought the decades-long armed conflict to an end in 2009.

His arrest marks one of the more high-profile detentions carried out by the anti-corruption commission in recent times, and the case is expected to attract continued scrutiny from both the public and legal observers as proceedings unfold.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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