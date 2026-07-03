Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe Drawn Into Son's Bribery Probe

Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has found himself at the centre of public scrutiny as investigators shine a spotlight on a bribery case connected to his son, practising attorney Rakhitha Rajapaksa.

The case has attracted significant attention given the elder Rajapakshe's prominent background in Sri Lanka's legal and political establishment, having previously served as the country's Justice Minister — a role that placed him at the helm of the nation's justice system.

A Family Name Under Pressure

The ongoing investigation focuses on Rakhitha Rajapaksa, who operates as a legal practitioner, and allegations of bribery that have drawn his father into the broader scrutiny surrounding the case. While the former minister himself has not been formally charged, his association with the matter has raised uncomfortable questions for a figure long positioned as a champion of legal integrity in Sri Lanka.

The development is being closely watched by legal observers and the public alike, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with efforts to strengthen anti-corruption measures and restore public trust in its institutions.

Wider Implications

Cases involving individuals with close ties to senior political figures tend to test the resolve of Sri Lanka's anti-corruption bodies. Authorities are expected to pursue the investigation through established legal channels, with observers calling for transparency and impartiality throughout the process.

Further details of the investigation are anticipated to emerge as proceedings continue. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as this story develops.

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