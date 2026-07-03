Colombo Residents Brace for 12-Hour Water Disruption Tomorrow

Several additional areas across Colombo are set to experience a 12-hour water supply interruption tomorrow, the 4th, as announced by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Widespread Disruption Expected

The planned water cut, spanning a full twelve hours, will affect a broader range of Colombo neighbourhoods than previously indicated. Residents and businesses in the affected zones are being urged to make adequate preparations ahead of the disruption by storing sufficient water for daily needs.

What Residents Should Know

The water supply interruption is scheduled to last 12 hours.

Multiple areas within the Colombo district will be affected.

The NWSDB has advised residents to store water in advance.

Normal supply is expected to resume once the scheduled work is completed.

Planned Maintenance the Likely Cause

Such interruptions are typically carried out to facilitate essential maintenance, repairs, or upgrades to the water distribution network. The NWSDB periodically conducts these operations to ensure the long-term reliability and quality of the water supply system serving the greater Colombo area.

Residents are encouraged to contact the NWSDB through official channels for further clarification on whether their specific locality falls within the affected zones, and to plan accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the disruption period.

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