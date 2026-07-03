CIABOC Set to Question 'Harak Kata' Over Rs. 200 Million Bribery Allegation

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) is preparing to question the individual known as 'Harak Kata' in connection with a significant bribery investigation involving a sum of Rs. 200 million, authorities have confirmed.

High-Profile Arrests Trigger Investigation

The probe stems from the recent arrest of attorney-at-law Rakitha Rajapakshe and former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana organiser Charitha Abeysinghe, along with at least one other individual, on allegations linked to the substantial bribery case.

CIABOC investigators are now moving to formally question 'Harak Kata' as part of their wider inquiry into the alleged corrupt dealings surrounding the case.

Sole Detainee at Old Tangalle Prison

Of particular note is the detention arrangement currently in place. 'Harak Kata' is reported to be the only detainee held at the old Tangalle prison, an unusual circumstance that has drawn attention amid the ongoing investigation.

The involvement of a prominent legal professional and a former political organiser in the bribery allegations has made this case a matter of considerable public interest, as CIABOC continues to pursue its mandate of tackling corruption at all levels of Sri Lankan society.

Further details regarding the nature of the Rs. 200 million bribery allegation and the precise roles of those implicated are expected to emerge as the commission advances its questioning process.

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