Chicken-Flavoured Instant Noodles Trigger Salmonella Outbreak Across Europe, Over 100 Sickened

A salmonella outbreak linked to chicken-flavoured instant noodles has left more than 100 people ill across Europe, with a significant number of those affected being children, prompting alarm among food safety authorities.

Widespread Cases Raise Food Safety Concerns

Health officials have confirmed that the outbreak has been traced to chicken-flavoured instant noodle products, a variety widely consumed across households due to its affordability and convenience. The contamination has resulted in dozens of children among the victims, raising particular concern given the vulnerability of younger individuals to foodborne illnesses.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that typically causes symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. While most healthy adults recover without medical intervention, the illness can be severe and even life-threatening in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

What Consumers Should Know

Food safety experts advise consumers to take the following precautions when handling and preparing instant noodle products:

Check product packaging for any recall notices or safety warnings issued by manufacturers or regulatory bodies.

Ensure noodles are cooked thoroughly at appropriate temperatures before consumption.

Practise strict hand hygiene before and after handling food products.

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms of salmonella infection develop.

Relevance for Sri Lankan Consumers

While the outbreak has been reported in Europe, the development carries relevance for Sri Lankan consumers, as instant noodles remain one of the most popular convenience food items in the country. Imported food products, including various noodle brands, are widely available across supermarkets and retail outlets throughout the island.

Consumers are urged to remain vigilant, monitor updates from food safety authorities, and report any suspected cases of foodborne illness to the relevant health authorities promptly.

Investigations by European food safety bodies are ongoing as authorities work to identify the precise source of contamination and prevent further cases. Updates are expected as the situation develops.