Central Bank Cancels Nation Lanka Finance Licence as Winding-Up Process Gets Underway

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken decisive regulatory action against Nation Lanka Finance PLC (NLFP), formally cancelling the company's finance business licence with effect from July 3, 2026, and setting in motion the official process of winding up the troubled financial institution.

Licence Revoked After Resolution Process

The cancellation marks a significant development in the CBSL's ongoing efforts to address instability within the country's non-bank financial sector. The Central Bank had previously initiated a resolution process against Nation Lanka Finance PLC before arriving at the decision to proceed with a full liquidation of the company.

With the licence now formally revoked, NLFP is no longer authorised to carry out finance business operations in Sri Lanka. The winding-up process is expected to follow established legal and regulatory procedures governing the dissolution of licensed finance companies under Sri Lankan law.

Implications for Depositors and Stakeholders

The development raises concerns among depositors and investors who hold funds or interests with the company. Stakeholders are advised to monitor official communications from the Central Bank for guidance on the claims process and the recovery of deposits as the liquidation proceeds.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC had been operating as a licensed finance company under the supervision of the CBSL, which regulates the country's non-bank financial institutions alongside the formal banking sector.

Regulator Signals Commitment to Sector Stability

The Central Bank's move reflects its broader mandate to maintain the integrity and stability of Sri Lanka's financial system. Regulatory authorities have in recent years moved to strengthen oversight of non-bank financial institutions, several of which have faced serious liquidity and governance challenges in the post-economic crisis environment.

Further details regarding the liquidation timeline, the appointment of a liquidator, and the process for depositor claims are expected to be released by the CBSL through official channels in the coming days.

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