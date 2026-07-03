Bribery Commission Explains Grounds for Arrest of Former Navy Commander Karannagoda

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has shed light on the circumstances that led to the arrest of former Sri Lanka Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, clarifying the legal basis behind the high-profile detention.

A Senior Military Figure in the Dock

Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, who served as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and holds the distinguished rank of Admiral of the Fleet, was taken into custody by CIABOC investigators, marking one of the most significant arrests of a senior military official in recent Sri Lankan history.

The Bribery Commission confirmed that the arrest was carried out following a formal investigation into allegations that met the legal threshold required under the Commission's mandate to act.

Commission Outlines Justification

Officials from CIABOC provided a formal explanation regarding the reasoning behind the decision to arrest the retired naval officer, emphasising that the move was made strictly in accordance with established legal procedures and was not taken arbitrarily.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to pursuing all cases impartially, regardless of the seniority or public standing of the individuals involved, signalling a firm stance on accountability at the highest levels of public service.

Background to the Case

Karannagoda has previously been linked to investigations concerning the alleged abduction and enforced disappearance of young men during the height of the country's civil conflict. The latest arrest by the Bribery Commission, however, falls within CIABOC's specific jurisdiction relating to corruption and bribery-related offences.

The case is expected to draw considerable public attention given the admiral's prominent role in Sri Lanka's naval history and his service during a particularly sensitive period in the nation's past.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the progress of the investigation are anticipated to be made available as proceedings advance through the legal process.

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