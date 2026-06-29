West Indies Demolish Sri Lanka by an Innings and 217 Runs in Roston Chase's First Victory as Captain

West Indies delivered a commanding performance to crush Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs, handing newly appointed captain Roston Chase a memorable first Test victory in charge of the Caribbean side.

A Dominant Display from Start to Finish

The result was emphatic and one-sided, with West Indies asserting their dominance across all three departments of the game. Sri Lanka were unable to mount any meaningful resistance, ultimately suffering a heavy innings defeat that will prompt serious reflection from the touring side's management and players alike.

Chase's Captaincy Gets Off to a Flying Start

For Roston Chase, the victory marks a landmark moment in his leadership journey. Taking charge of the West Indies Test outfit, Chase led his team with authority, and the comprehensive margin of victory underscored the strength of his side's performance throughout the match.

The win is expected to boost confidence within the West Indies camp as they look to build momentum under their new skipper's direction.

Sri Lanka Left to Regroup

For Sri Lanka, the defeat is a sobering reminder of the challenges they face in the longest format of the game away from home conditions. The team struggled to compete at the level required across both innings, and the coaching staff will need to address key areas of concern ahead of any remaining fixtures in the series.

Supporters back home will be hoping for a strong response from the Lions as they look to bounce back from this heavy setback.

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