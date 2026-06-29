Sri Lanka's Government Revenue Set to Fall in 2026, Finance Ministry Warns

Revenue Decline Projected for Coming Year

Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry has indicated that government revenue is expected to decline in 2026, raising fresh concerns about the country's ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts as it continues to navigate its way out of a prolonged economic crisis.

A Setback for Fiscal Recovery

The projection marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's economic recovery trajectory, as successive governments have placed significant emphasis on boosting state revenue as a cornerstone of the International Monetary Fund-backed reform programme. A reduction in income would place additional pressure on the government's ability to meet its fiscal targets and sustain public spending commitments.

The Finance Ministry's forecast signals potential challenges ahead for budget management, particularly as the country works to maintain debt sustainability and restore investor confidence following its historic sovereign default in 2022.

Implications for Ongoing IMF Programme

Sri Lanka is currently operating under a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which places strict conditions on revenue performance and deficit reduction. Any shortfall in government income could complicate compliance with the programme's benchmarks and potentially affect the disbursement of future tranches of financial support.

Economists and policy analysts are likely to scrutinise the Ministry's revenue projections closely, particularly in light of recent tax policy adjustments and the broader performance of key economic sectors including tourism, trade, and domestic consumption.

Public and Parliamentary Scrutiny Expected

The disclosure is expected to draw considerable attention from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups, who have consistently called for greater transparency in government financial planning. With parliamentary debates on budgetary matters remaining a politically charged arena, the revenue outlook for 2026 is likely to feature prominently in upcoming fiscal discussions.

Further details from the Finance Ministry regarding the specific factors contributing to the anticipated revenue decline are expected to be made available as the government prepares its 2026 budget framework.