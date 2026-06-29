LAWASIA Backs Sri Lankan Bar Association in Opposing Move to Extend Superior Court Judges' Retirement Age

The Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) has thrown its weight behind the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) in opposing the government's push to extend the retirement ages of judges serving in the country's Superior Courts.

In a statement dated 26 June, LAWASIA President T.L. Yap cautioned against any ad hoc initiative aimed at raising the retirement age of Superior Court judges, signalling growing regional concern over the proposed move.

A Warning Against Unilateral Action

LAWASIA's intervention comes at a critical moment in Sri Lanka's legal landscape, as the government has been exploring measures to extend the tenure of senior judiciary members. Critics, including the BASL, have argued that such efforts could undermine the independence and integrity of the judicial system.

The regional legal body's backing lends significant international weight to the BASL's position, suggesting that the concerns raised by Sri Lankan legal professionals are not isolated but resonate across the broader Asia-Pacific legal community.

Judicial Independence at Stake

Legal observers have noted that any changes to the retirement age of Superior Court judges — particularly those pursued through ad hoc or non-transparent processes — carry the risk of compromising the impartiality of the bench. Such moves, if perceived as politically motivated, could erode public trust in the judiciary at a time when Sri Lanka's institutions are under heightened scrutiny.

The BASL has been vocal in its opposition, maintaining that proper constitutional processes must be followed and that the independence of the judiciary must be safeguarded without exception.

Regional Eyes on Sri Lanka

LAWASIA, which represents legal associations and individual lawyers across the Asia-Pacific region, has consistently championed the rule of law and judicial independence as foundational principles of democratic governance. Its decision to formally support the BASL's campaign underscores the seriousness with which regional legal bodies are viewing developments in Sri Lanka.

As debate continues over the proposed changes, legal professionals and civil society groups are calling on the government to exercise restraint and engage in meaningful consultation before pursuing any amendments that could alter the composition or independence of the country's highest courts.