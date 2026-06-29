India's Zydus Lifesciences and Sunshine Partner to Open $20M Pharmaceutical Plant in Horana

Sri Lanka's push to build a stronger domestic pharmaceutical industry has taken a significant step forward with the inauguration of a major new manufacturing facility in Horana, established through a joint venture between Indian pharmaceutical giant Zydus Lifesciences and local partner Sunshine.

A $20 Million Vote of Confidence

The newly launched plant, valued at US$20 million, represents one of the more substantial foreign-backed investments in Sri Lanka's healthcare manufacturing sector in recent years. The facility is the result of a partnership between Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent name in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, and Sunshine, a Sri Lankan company with an established presence in the local market.

The investment signals growing confidence among international players in Sri Lanka's capacity to support quality pharmaceutical production, even as the country continues its broader economic recovery.

Strengthening Local Drug Manufacturing

The launch comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been actively working to reduce its dependence on imported medicines. By producing drugs locally, the country aims to improve supply chain resilience, lower costs for consumers, and create skilled employment in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The Horana facility is expected to play a meaningful role in expanding the range of medicines manufactured within Sri Lanka, catering to both domestic demand and potential export opportunities in the region.

A Market-Driven Partnership

Industry observers have noted that the joint venture reflects a broader trend of Indian pharmaceutical companies looking to establish manufacturing footholds in South Asian markets. For Zydus Lifesciences, partnering with an established local firm such as Sunshine provides the market knowledge and distribution infrastructure needed to navigate the Sri Lankan healthcare landscape effectively.

The collaboration is expected to bring with it technology transfer, international manufacturing standards, and expertise that could benefit Sri Lanka's wider pharmaceutical ecosystem over time.

As Sri Lanka works to modernise its industrial base and attract quality foreign investment, the opening of this plant in Horana stands as an encouraging example of the kind of partnership that can deliver both economic and public health dividends for the country.